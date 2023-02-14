Luxor Capital Group Now Owns 4.40% of Pegasystems (PEGA)

Fintel reports that Luxor Capital Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.64MM shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.51MM shares and 6.74% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.65% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pegasystems is $39.59. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.65% from its latest reported closing price of $38.95.

The projected annual revenue for Pegasystems is $1,427MM, an increase of 15.31%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 13.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGA is 0.18%, a decrease of 15.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 46,980K shares. The put/call ratio of PEGA is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bares Capital Management holds 5,485K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,284K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,536K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,368K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 25.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,110K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares, representing an increase of 24.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 2,623K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 23.50% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,397K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 47.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 99.74% over the last quarter.

Pegasystems Declares $0.03 Dividend

On December 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $38.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 0.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Pegasystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pegasystems Inc.(Pega) delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so its clients can make better decisions and get work done. Pega helps the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while its scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

