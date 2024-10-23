News & Insights

Luxking Group’s Strong FY2024 Results and Strategic Expansion

October 23, 2024

Luxking Group Holdings Ltd. (SG:BKK) has released an update.

Luxking Group Holdings Ltd. reported a robust financial turnaround for FY2024 with a RMB553.5 million revenue, fueled by stronger demand across its business segments, and a net profit of RMB10.3 million, reversing the previous year’s loss. The company is expanding operations at its Hubei plant, with significant investments aimed at enhancing automation and cost efficiency. Luxking’s strategic growth into northern China underscores its commitment to capturing emerging market opportunities while addressing global manufacturing trends.

