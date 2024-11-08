News & Insights

Stocks

Luxking Group Holds Annual General Meeting in Singapore

November 08, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Luxking Group Holdings Ltd. (SG:BKK) has released an update.

Luxking Group Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on October 25, 2024, at Furama City Centre, Singapore. The meeting, chaired by Executive Director Ms. Leung Hi Man, proceeded with resolutions voted on by poll as per SGX-ST requirements. Shareholders participated actively, ensuring the company’s governance aligns with regulatory standards.

For further insights into SG:BKK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.