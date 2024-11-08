Luxking Group Holds Annual General Meeting in Singapore

Luxking Group Holdings Ltd. (SG:BKK) has released an update.

Luxking Group Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on October 25, 2024, at Furama City Centre, Singapore. The meeting, chaired by Executive Director Ms. Leung Hi Man, proceeded with resolutions voted on by poll as per SGX-ST requirements. Shareholders participated actively, ensuring the company’s governance aligns with regulatory standards.

