Luxking Group Announces Leadership Changes in Board

October 25, 2024 — 06:22 am EDT

Luxking Group Holdings Ltd. (SG:BKK) has released an update.

Luxking Group Holdings Ltd. has announced key changes in its board and committee leadership following the retirement of Mr. Chng Hee Kok. Mr. Er Kwong Wah will now serve as the Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, while Ms. Kwok Meei Ying Monica takes over as Chairman of the Nominating Committee. These strategic shifts are aimed at strengthening the company’s governance structure.

