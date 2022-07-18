Luxfer (LXFR) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Luxfer in Focus

Headquartered in Manchester, Luxfer (LXFR) is an Industrial Products stock that has seen a price change of -22.48% so far this year. The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium is paying out a dividend of $0.13 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.47% compared to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry's yield of 0.09% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.73%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.52 is up 4% from last year. Luxfer has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.52%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Luxfer's current payout ratio is 43%. This means it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for LXFR for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.44 per share, with earnings expected to increase 11.63% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, LXFR is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

