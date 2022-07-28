Luxfer Holdings PLC's (NYSE:LXFR) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 4.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Luxfer Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Luxfer Holdings is:

13% = US$27m ÷ US$206m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Luxfer Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Luxfer Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 10% seen over the past five years by Luxfer Holdings.

We then performed a comparison between Luxfer Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 8.8% in the same period.

NYSE:LXFR Past Earnings Growth July 28th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Luxfer Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Luxfer Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (or a retention ratio of 38%) for Luxfer Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Luxfer Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Luxfer Holdings' performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

