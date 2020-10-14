Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LXFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that LXFR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.21, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXFR was $13.21, representing a -31.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.35 and a 28.63% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

LXFR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). LXFR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LXFR Dividend History page.

