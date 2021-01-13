Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LXFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that LXFR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXFR was $17.27, representing a -8.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.84 and a 68.16% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

LXFR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). LXFR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LXFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

