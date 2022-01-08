Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC's (NYSE:LXFR) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.13 per share on 2nd of February. The dividend yield will be 2.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Luxfer Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Luxfer Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Luxfer Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:LXFR Historic Dividend January 8th 2022

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The last annual payment of US$0.50 was flat on the first annual payment 4 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Luxfer Holdings has only grown its earnings per share at 3.9% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 3.9% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Luxfer Holdings has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Luxfer Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

