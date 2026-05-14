Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) has been revised to $19.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.99% from the latest reported closing price of $15.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luxfer Holdings. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 46.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXFR is 0.01%, an increase of 75.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.63% to 25,918K shares. The put/call ratio of LXFR is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,812K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,713K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 5.09% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,576K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,505K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,178K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

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