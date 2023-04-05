Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Luxfer Holdings said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.90%, the lowest has been 1.86%, and the highest has been 4.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.99% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luxfer Holdings is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 57.99% from its latest reported closing price of $16.14.

The projected annual revenue for Luxfer Holdings is $426MM, an increase of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luxfer Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXFR is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 29,888K shares. The put/call ratio of LXFR is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 85.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 479.72% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 100K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 15.11% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 8.96% over the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Luxfer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications.

