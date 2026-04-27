Luxfer Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LXFR

In trading on Monday, shares of Luxfer Holdings plc (Symbol: LXFR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.23, changing hands as high as $13.63 per share. Luxfer Holdings plc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LXFR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.81 per share, with $16.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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