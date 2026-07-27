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Luxfer Holdings To Be Bought By Wynnchurch Capital For $17.37/Share

July 27, 2026 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) said on Monday that it has inked an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. for $17.37 per share in cash.

The purchase price represents around a 30.7% premium to the closing price of $13.29 per LXFR share on April 28, the last trading day prior to Luxfer's first quarter results, when Luxfer announced an active strategic review.

The transaction is expected to be closed by 2026. Post transaction, Luxfer will become a privately held company. Luxfer expects to release its second-quarter results on July 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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