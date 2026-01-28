Is LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (LUXE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (LUXE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 261 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUXE's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LUXE has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.2%. This shows that LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Nintendo Co. (NTDOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.6%.

For Nintendo Co., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.2% so far this year, so LUXE is performing better in this area.

Nintendo Co., however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #191. The industry has moved +0% so far this year.

LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR and Nintendo Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

