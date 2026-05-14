LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt (MUN:0FV) Price Target Increased by 18.85% to 9.42

The average one-year price target for LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt (MUN:0FV) has been revised to 9,42 € / share. This is an increase of 18.85% from the prior estimate of 7,93 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,22 € to a high of 10,68 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.59% from the latest reported closing price of 6,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0FV is 0.52%, an increase of 21.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.08% to 22,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodson Capital Management holds 3,600K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares , representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FV by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 2,921K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares , representing a decrease of 26.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FV by 22.19% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,661K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing an increase of 41.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FV by 65.76% over the last quarter.

Pillsbury Lake Capital holds 1,509K shares.

Nixon Capital holds 1,275K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FV by 23.27% over the last quarter.

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