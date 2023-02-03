Lux Donn S. Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

Fintel reports that Lux Donn S. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.22MM shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI). This represents 37.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 5, 2021 they reported 8.33MM shares and 38.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.59% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGP Ingredients is $129.10. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.59% from its latest reported closing price of $97.37.

The projected annual revenue for MGP Ingredients is $839MM, an increase of 10.68%. The projected annual EPS is $5.15, a decrease of 3.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGP Ingredients. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MGPI is 0.3070%, an increase of 6.0140%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 21,095K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 3,698,518 shares representing 16.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711,078 shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 8.12% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,127,645 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875,042 shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 38.72% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 849,200 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094,205 shares, representing a decrease of 28.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 793,926 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826,840 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 595,304 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422,955 shares, representing an increase of 28.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 58.58% over the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Declares $0.12 Dividend

MGP Ingredients said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $97.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.19%, and the highest has been 1.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

MGP Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

