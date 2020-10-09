Lux Health Tech Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Lux Capital targeting a healthtech business, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Lux Health Tech Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by Chairman Peter Hébert, co-founder and Managing Partner of Lux Capital, and CEO and Director Josh DeFonzo, whose previous roles include President of Johnson & Johnson's Robotics & Digital Solutions, COO of Auris Health, and Chief Commercial Officer of CareDx (Nasdaq: CDNA). The SPAC plans to target businesses at the intersection of the healthcare and technology industries.



Lux Health Tech Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LUXA.U. The company filed confidentially on September 11, 2020. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Lux Capital's SPAC Lux Health Tech Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

