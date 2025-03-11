$LUV stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUV stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $604,132,111 of trading volume.

$LUV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LUV:

$LUV insiders have traded $LUV stock on the open market 166 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 164 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAKESH GANGWAL has made 163 purchases buying 2,894,096 shares for an estimated $85,770,040 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. ELLIOTT sold 1,203,920 shares for an estimated $35,912,933

LINDA B. RUTHERFORD (Chief Administration Officer) sold 3,849 shares for an estimated $132,386

LISA M ATHERTON purchased 118 shares for an estimated $3,691

$LUV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $LUV stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LUV Government Contracts

We have seen $552,500 of award payments to $LUV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LUV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LUV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

