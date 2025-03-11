$LUV stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUV stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $604,132,111 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LUV:
$LUV Insider Trading Activity
$LUV insiders have traded $LUV stock on the open market 166 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 164 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAKESH GANGWAL has made 163 purchases buying 2,894,096 shares for an estimated $85,770,040 and 0 sales.
- INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. ELLIOTT sold 1,203,920 shares for an estimated $35,912,933
- LINDA B. RUTHERFORD (Chief Administration Officer) sold 3,849 shares for an estimated $132,386
- LISA M ATHERTON purchased 118 shares for an estimated $3,691
$LUV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $LUV stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROVIDENT TRUST CO removed 4,878,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,019,876
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,239,556 shares (+189.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,533,872
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,921,671 shares (+148.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,846,579
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 3,323,667 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,741,684
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 2,949,159 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,150,725
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 2,641,564 shares (+1327.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,809,381
- SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC /CT/ added 2,536,050 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,262,001
$LUV Government Contracts
We have seen $552,500 of award payments to $LUV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $128,800
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $102,500
- DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $83,700
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $81,600
- DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $77,400
$LUV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LUV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.
