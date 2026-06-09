LUV Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/11/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/11/26, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 7/2/26. As a percentage of LUV's recent stock price of $42.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LUV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUV's low point in its 52 week range is $28.975 per share, with $55.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.58.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LUV makes up 9.11% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS) which is trading higher by about 2.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding LUV).

In Tuesday trading, Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently up about 3% on the day.

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Further LUV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.