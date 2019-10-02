LUV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.03, changing hands as low as $51.60 per share. Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUV's low point in its 52 week range is $44.28 per share, with $62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.61.

