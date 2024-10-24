LUV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.97, changing hands as low as $28.58 per share. Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUV's low point in its 52 week range is $21.9139 per share, with $35.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.02. The LUV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

