LUV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.86, changing hands as high as $32.74 per share. Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUV's low point in its 52 week range is $23.58 per share, with $36.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.58. The LUV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

