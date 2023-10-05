(LUV) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Southwest Airlines (LUV) standing at $27.32, reflecting a +0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.

The airline's shares have seen a decrease of 9.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 7.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Southwest Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 26, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.61 billion, indicating a 6.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $26.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.9% and +10.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Southwest Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Southwest Airlines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.41.

Meanwhile, LUV's PEG ratio is currently 0.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

