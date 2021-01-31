Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 4th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of February.

Luther Burbank's next dividend payment will be US$0.058 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.23 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Luther Burbank stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of $9.79. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Luther Burbank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Luther Burbank can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Luther Burbank paying out a modest 31% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:LBC Historic Dividend January 31st 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Luther Burbank's earnings are down 2.2% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Luther Burbank dividends are largely the same as they were three years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

To Sum It Up

Has Luther Burbank got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Luther Burbank's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Luther Burbank's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Luther Burbank and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

