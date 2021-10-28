Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) insiders sold US$678k worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Luther Burbank

The Executive VP, Liana Prieto, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$361k worth of shares at a price of US$12.09 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$14.13, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 31% of Liana Prieto's holding.

Luther Burbank insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LBC Insider Trading Volume October 28th 2021

I will like Luther Burbank better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Luther Burbank Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Luther Burbank shares. Specifically, Executive VP & Chief Risk Officer Tammy Mahoney ditched US$100k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Luther Burbank

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Luther Burbank insiders own 79% of the company, worth about US$579m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Luther Burbank Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Luther Burbank stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Luther Burbank is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Luther Burbank that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Luther Burbank may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

