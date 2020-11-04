Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that LBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.84, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBC was $9.84, representing a -17.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.99 and a 45.56% increase over the 52 week low of $6.76.

LBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports LBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.15%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

