Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 108.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.29, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBC was $14.29, representing a -7.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.37 and a 55.66% increase over the 52 week low of $9.18.

LBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). LBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports LBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 83.71%, compared to an industry average of 31%.

