Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that LBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.58, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBC was $11.58, representing a -6.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.38 and a 52.77% increase over the 52 week low of $7.58.

LBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports LBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.99%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LBC Dividend History page.

