Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that LBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBC was $9.91, representing a -12.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.34 and a 46.6% increase over the 52 week low of $6.76.

LBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports LBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.19%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

