BioTech

Lupin Wins FDA's Tentative Approval For Enzalutamide Tablets Across Multiple Strengths

June 26, 2026 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pharma major Lupin Ltd. announced (NSE: LUPIN) announced Friday that it has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Enzalutamide Tablets, 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg.

The FDA has tentatively approved Lupin's Enzalutamide Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg as bioequivalent to reference listed drug (RLD) Xtandi Tablets of Astellas for the indication in the approved labeling.

While Xtandi Tablets are traditionally available in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths, Lupin's tentatively approved 120 mg and 160 mg strengths will provide healthcare providers and patients with alternative dosing options.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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