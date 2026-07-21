Lupin Transfers Two Oncology Assets To Kaveri Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Lupin Limited (LUPIN), a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India, has announced the spin-out of two oncology programs—LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1)—into Kaveri Therapeutics Inc., a U.S.-based clinical-stage oncology company.

Strategic Transaction

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, will retain a significant equity stake in Kaveri, provide seed funding, and grant exclusive rights to the programs.

Kaveri will operate independently under the leadership of CEO Kristi Jones and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Pierce, both seasoned biopharmaceutical executives.

Clinical Progress

Both oncology programs have already demonstrated encouraging results at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meetings:

-LNP7457 (PRMT5): At ASCO 2025, a Phase 1a dose-escalation study in advanced or metastatic solid tumors showed the drug was safe and well tolerated, with a desirable PK/PD profile. The maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose were established, supporting advancement into Phase 1b trials.

and LNP8701 (SOS1): At ASCO 2026, a Phase 1a first-in-human study in metastatic solid tumors demonstrated favorable safety and pharmacokinetics. Preliminary efficacy included patients achieving stable disease, with some completing over 12 treatment cycles. Early anti-tumor activity signals were observed, and Phase 1b trials are planned.

Leadership Perspective

Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin, stated that the company is proud to have pioneered these oncology assets and looks forward to their advancement through Kaveri. She emphasized that the strength of the programs, combined with Kaveri's seasoned leadership team, positions them to accelerate the development of targeted oncology therapies.

Company Background

Lupin is a diversified pharmaceutical leader with products distributed in over 100 markets, spanning branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Kaveri Therapeutics, based in the U.S., is focused on biomarker-driven clinical development and rational combination strategies to advance small-molecule therapies for hard-to-treat cancers.

LUPIN has traded between INR 1,836.80 and INR 2,529.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at INR 2,513.80, up 1.42%.

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