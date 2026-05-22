Lupin Secures China Approval For Oseltamivir Oral Suspension, Marking Its Market Debut

(RTTNews) - Lupin Limited (LUPIN) has received regulatory approval in China for its Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral Suspension, marking the company's first-ever product entry into the Chinese pharmaceutical market— a major milestone in its global expansion strategy.

Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral Suspension (6 mg/mL), developed in partnership with Yabao Pharmaceuticals, will be launched to support influenza treatment and prevention, particularly for pediatric patients, a key focus area for Yabao's established presence in China's children's medicine market.

Oseltamivir is a widely used antiviral medicine for treating and preventing influenza. With this approval, Lupin can now bring a child-friendly liquid formulation to one of the world's largest healthcare markets, improving access to flu care for young patients.

The approved formulation is indicated for:

-Treatment of influenza A and B in patients 2 weeks of age and older

-Prevention of influenza A and B in individuals 1 year of age and older

The oral suspension format is especially important for children and patients who cannot swallow capsules.

Fabrice Egros, President - Corporate Development, Lupin, said the approval represents a strategic step into one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable therapies for pediatric care.

Wei Ren, President, Yabao, called the approval a key milestone in the partnership, highlighting Yabao's dedication to pediatric medicines and its plans to further expand its R&D portfolio for both pediatric and adult chronic disease treatments.

LUPIN has traded between INR 1,836.60 and INR 2,494.00 over the past year. The stock closed today's trading at INR 2,281.80, down 0.12%.

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