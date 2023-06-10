Lupin (NSE:LUPIN) Price Target Increased by 6.23% to 758.04

The average one-year price target for Lupin (NSE:LUPIN) has been revised to 758.04 / share. This is an increase of 6.23% from the prior estimate of 713.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 577.72 to a high of 963.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.40% from the latest reported closing price of 776.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lupin. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUPIN is 0.06%, a decrease of 8.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 22,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,304K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 12.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,182K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 9.64% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,500K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,786K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 13.65% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,424K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 2.67% over the last quarter.

