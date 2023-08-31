Lupin (NSE:LUPIN) Price Target Increased by 20.85% to 950.59

The average one-year price target for Lupin (NSE:LUPIN) has been revised to 950.59 / share. This is an increase of 20.85% from the prior estimate of 786.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 666.60 to a high of 1,354.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.23% from the latest reported closing price of 1,108.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lupin. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUPIN is 0.06%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 21,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,384K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,182K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,500K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,786K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,288K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 18.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

