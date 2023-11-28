Lupin (NSE:LUPIN) Price Target Increased by 11.88% to 1,086.56

The average one-year price target for Lupin (NSE:LUPIN) has been revised to 1,086.56 / share. This is an increase of 11.88% from the prior estimate of 971.21 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 666.60 to a high of 1,471.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.31% from the latest reported closing price of 1,198.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lupin. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 12.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUPIN is 0.08%, an increase of 49.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 22,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,359K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 27.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,206K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,182K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 32.06% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,500K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,820K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 33.19% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,292K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUPIN by 30.90% over the last quarter.

