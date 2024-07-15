Lupin Divests U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business To Evofem Biosciences

(RTTNews) - Pharma major Lupin Ltd. announced Monday that it has divested its U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business to Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on Women's Health.

Lupin's U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business is primarily focused on commercializing SOLOSEC (secnidazole) 2g oral granules.

This FDA-approved single-dose antimicrobial agent provides a complete course of therapy for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health infections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.