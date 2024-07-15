News & Insights

Markets

Lupin Divests U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business To Evofem Biosciences

July 15, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pharma major Lupin Ltd. announced Monday that it has divested its U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business to Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on Women's Health.

Lupin's U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business is primarily focused on commercializing SOLOSEC (secnidazole) 2g oral granules.

This FDA-approved single-dose antimicrobial agent provides a complete course of therapy for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health infections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVFM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.