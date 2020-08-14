Lupin: Phase 3 Data On Solosec Shows Response Rate In Female Patients With Trichomoniasis

(RTTNews) - Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial results showed a clinically and statistically significant response rate, or microbiological cure, in patients treated with Solosec as compared to placebo.

The trial assessed efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec or secnidazole 2g oral granules in female patients with trichomoniasis, the most common non-viral, curable sexually transmitted infection in the U.S.

Trichomoniasis is the most common non-viral sexually transmitted in the U.S., and is caused by a protozoan parasite called Trichomonas Vaginalis.

Trichomoniasis is four-to-five times more prevalent in women compared to men. Signs and symptoms in women can include itching, burning, redness or soreness of the genitals, discomfort with urination and vaginal discharge. However, most infected persons (70%-85%) have minimal or no symptoms, and untreated infections might last for months to year.

Trichomoniasis is associated with a two- to three-fold increased risk of HIV infection, as well as adverse reproductive health outcomes, including infertility and preterm birth.

