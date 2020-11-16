Lupin: FDA Accepts SNDA For Solosec To Treat Trichomoniasis

(RTTNews) - India-based Lupin Limited announced Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has accepted their supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for Solosec (secnidazole) for the treatment of trichomoniasis in adults and adolescents.

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA target date of June 30, 2021.

Trichomoniasis vaginalis is the most common non-viral, curable sexually transmitted infection or STI in the U.S., affecting an estimated 3 to 5 million people. Solosec 2 g oral granules is currently FDA-approved to treat bacterial vaginosis (BV) in adult women.

If approved for trichomoniasis, Solosec could be the only single-dose oral prescription treatment for both BV and trichomoniasis.

The Solosec sNDA is based, in part, on trial results that showed a clinically and statistically significant response rate, or microbiological cure, in patients treated with Solosec as compared to placebo.

Solosec is a single-dose therapy for oral use. The entire contents of Solosec packet should be sprinkled onto applesauce, yogurt or pudding and consumed once within 30 minutes without chewing or crunching the granules. Solosec is not intended to be dissolved in any liquid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.