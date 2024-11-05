Lupaka Gold Grants New Stock Options

Lupaka Gold (TSE:LPK) has released an update.

Lupaka Gold has granted 585,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants, setting the exercise price at $0.06 per share. These options, which vest over 18 months, aim to enhance shareholder value by aligning the interests of the company’s team with its growth goals.

For further insights into TSE:LPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.