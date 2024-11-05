Lupaka Gold Grants New Stock Options

Lupaka Gold (TSE:LPK) has released an update.
Lupaka Gold has granted 585,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants, setting the exercise price at $0.06 per share. These options, which vest over 18 months, aim to enhance shareholder value by aligning the interests of the company’s team with its growth goals.
For further insights into TSE:LPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Bail Out,’ Say Top Analysts About Palantir Stock
- Goldman Sachs Sets the Stage for Nvidia Stock Ahead of Earnings
- No Resolution Between Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Nielsen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.