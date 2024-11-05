News & Insights

Lupaka Gold Grants New Stock Options

November 05, 2024 — 09:04 pm EST

Lupaka Gold (TSE:LPK) has released an update.

Lupaka Gold has granted 585,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants, setting the exercise price at $0.06 per share. These options, which vest over 18 months, aim to enhance shareholder value by aligning the interests of the company’s team with its growth goals.

