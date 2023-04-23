Luoyang Glass (HKEX:1108) Price Target Increased by 5.97% to 11.40

The average one-year price target for Luoyang Glass (HKEX:1108) has been revised to 11.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.97% from the prior estimate of 10.76 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.43 to a high of 13.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.27% from the latest reported closing price of 7.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luoyang Glass. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1108 is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.87% to 19,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 16,605K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,636K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1108 by 3.57% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,222K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 784K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 190K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1108 by 12.67% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 184K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 61.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1108 by 45.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.