Luoyang Glass (HKEX:1108) Price Target Decreased by 6.12% to 9.71

The average one-year price target for Luoyang Glass (HKEX:1108) has been revised to 9.71 / share. This is an decrease of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 10.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.48 to a high of 12.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.26% from the latest reported closing price of 6.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luoyang Glass. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1108 is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.49% to 16,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 13,542K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,605K shares, representing a decrease of 22.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1108 by 10.22% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,222K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 784K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 202K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1108 by 17.03% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 184K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

