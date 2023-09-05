Luoyang Glass (HKEX:1108) Price Target Decreased by 6.08% to 8.34

The average one-year price target for Luoyang Glass (HKEX:1108) has been revised to 8.34 / share. This is an decrease of 6.08% from the prior estimate of 8.88 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.61 to a high of 11.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.27% from the latest reported closing price of 5.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luoyang Glass. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1108 is 0.05%, a decrease of 15.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 17,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 14,366K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,542K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1108 by 14.66% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,222K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 784K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 198K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1108 by 12.10% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 184K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.