Luoyang Glass (HKEX:1108) Price Target Decreased by 10.29% to 5.66

The average one-year price target for Luoyang Glass (HKEX:1108) has been revised to 5.66 / share. This is an decrease of 10.29% from the prior estimate of 6.30 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.92 to a high of 6.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.27% from the latest reported closing price of 3.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luoyang Glass. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1108 is 0.03%, a decrease of 34.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.68% to 11,132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 7,971K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,366K shares, representing a decrease of 80.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1108 by 40.07% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,222K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 784K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 184K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 181K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

