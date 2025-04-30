LUNR vs. RKLB: Which Space Stock Is the Better Buy in 2025?

A potent mix of factors — rising geopolitical tensions fueling demand for defense-focused satellite systems, rapid digitization driving commercial satellite deployment, and growing government-private partnerships — is accelerating the space race like never before. Within this dynamic landscape, two standout contenders that are capturing market interest are Intuitive Machines LUNR and Rocket Lab RKLB.

While Intuitive Machines focuses on lunar access and exploration, offering lunar payload delivery, data services and in-space infrastructure, RKLB, on the other hand, is known for its vertically integrated space solutions, including small satellite launch services, satellite manufacturing and space systems. As both companies expand their footprints in the booming space sector, investors are likely to ask: which one is better positioned to capitalize on 2025’s growth opportunities and deliver long-term returns? Let’s do a detailed analysis to find an answer to the question.

Financials and Growth Outlook: LUNR vs. RKLB

Rocket Lab ended 2024 with a cash and cash equivalent of $419 million. Its current debt was $12 million, while its long-term debt totaled $404 million. So, we may safely conclude that the company holds a moderate solvency position, which should allow it to continue investing in innovative space technologies to support the manufacturing of components, sub-systems, and assemblies across the full range of its launch vehicles and spacecraft family.

The company was successful in bagging more than $450 million last year in newly secured launch and space systems contracts. This year, among the contracts that RKLB clinched, worth mentioning is its selection by Kratos Defense in April 2025 to launch a full-scale hypersonic test flight for the Department of Defense (“DOD”) under the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program, which is worth $1.45 billion.

Moreover, in April, the company won a $5.6 billion award from the U.S. Space Force to compete for the DOD’s highest-priority national security missions for its National Security Space Launch (“NSSL”) Phase 3 Lane 1 program. Such contract wins bolster RKLB’s revenue growth prospects.

On the other hand, Intuitive Machines ended 2024 with a cash and cash equivalent of $210 million, while its current and long-term debts were nil. So, we may safely conclude that the company holds a solid solvency position, which should allow it to continue investing in new innovative space technologies to reap the benefits of the enhancing space economy.

Notably, LUNR is currently working on its largest lander, the Nova-M, designed to transport 5,000-7,500 kilograms of payload to the Moon’s surface. Upon launch, this innovation is expected to generate robust revenues.

Additionally, Intuitive Machines ended 2024 with a healthy backlog of $328.3 million, registering growth of 22% year over year and marking the highest backlog in the company’s history. This growing backlog reflects solid revenue-generation potential and underpins future earnings growth.

Key Risks: LUNR vs RKLB

Both Intuitive Machines and Rocket Lab operate in a highly capital-intensive and technically complex industry, where execution missteps can significantly impact investor returns. For LUNR, the primary risk lies in its heavy dependence on NASA-funded programs and the success of its lunar missions. Any delay or failure in mission execution, such as what was seen with IM-1’s partial success, could threaten future contract awards and affect the company’s operating results. Further, LUNR is still in the preliminary stages of developing its full space infrastructure. If it fails to demonstrate the reliability of its products and services through a successful lunar landing or delays completing specific space missions, its results of operations might suffer.

A key risk of investing in RKLB lies in its high operating expenses, caused by investments in innovations like the Neutron launch vehicle, Electron’s first-stage recovery, advanced spacecraft capabilities and an expanded portfolio of components. These expenses often offset revenue gains, leading to losses, as evident from its recent quarterly reports.

Additionally, Rocket Lab is currently facing legal challenges, including a securities class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled its investors regarding the development timeline of its Neutron rocket, suggesting potential delays and financial concerns. These issues might affect investor confidence in this stock and the company's ability to secure future government contracts.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for LUNR & RKLB?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year surge of 19.2%, and the same for loss suggests an improvement. However, the stock’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending downward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year surge of 32.1%, and the same for its loss suggests an improvement. However, the stock’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending southward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: LUNR vs RKLB

LUNR (down 60.3%) has underperformed RKLB (down 22.9%) over the past three months and has done the same in the past year. Shares of LUNR have surged 66.7%, while those of RKLB have gained 481.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation of LUNR More Attractive Than That of RKLB

LUNR is trading at a forward sales multiple of 4.93X, below RKLB’s forward earnings sales of 15.18X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ROIC: LUNR vs RKLB

The image below, reflecting a negative Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) for LUNR and RKLB, suggests that neither of these space stocks is generating enough profit from its investments to cover the cost of its capital.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: A Promising Trajectory, but Caution Advised

Both LUNR and RKLB offer exciting exposure to the rapidly evolving space economy, with government contracts and technological innovation serving as major growth catalysts. LUNR’s strong backlog, debt-free balance sheet and focus on lunar exploration position it well for long-term growth, while RKLB’s diversified business model and robust pipeline of defense contracts offer near-term revenue visibility.

LUNR’s reliance on successful lunar missions and limited operating history introduce volatility, while RKLB’s high operating costs and legal overhangs could weigh on its performance. Importantly, both stocks reflect near-term earnings uncertainty, as evident from the downward estimate revision.

For investors seeking high-reward opportunities in the space sector, RKLB’s broader scope, impressive share price performance and growing defense ties may offer better resilience. However, with speculative valuations and execution risks on both sides, investors are advised to remain on the sidelines for now, as current fundamentals do not support a buying opportunity in either stock.

While LUNR carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), RKLB holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.