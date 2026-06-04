LUNR Stock Rises 201.8% in 6 Months: What Should Investors Do?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR stock has gained 201.8% in the past six months, outperforming both the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s decline of 4.2% and the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s gain of 1.8%. It also came above the S&P 500’s return of 10.6% in the same time frame.



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Other industry players, such as Lockheed Martin LMT and The Boeing Company BA, have also delivered a similar stellar performance in the past six months. Shares of LMT and BA have risen 13.2% and 4.3%, respectively, in the said period.



LUNR’s recent gains may draw investor attention. However, before investing, it is important to evaluate whether the company’s fundamentals are strong enough to support sustained long-term growth or if the recent rally may be temporary. A closer look at LUNR’s growth stability can help investors make a more informed decision.

Headwinds for LUNR

Intuitive Machines continues to face profitability challenges as ongoing investments in lunar missions, spacecraft technologies and space infrastructure pressure near-term earnings. While these investments support long-term growth, they may continue to limit profitability in the short run.



The company also operates in a highly competitive and capital-intensive space industry, where rising development and mission-related costs may affect margins and cash flow. In addition, risks related to mission delays, launch failures and challenges in achieving key lunar milestones could impact future growth and financial performance.



Supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages across the aerospace and space industries also remain potential challenges. These issues could result in production delays and higher operating costs for Intuitive Machines. Larger aerospace and defense companies such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing continue to face similar supply-chain and workforce pressures, reflecting broader industry-wide challenges. The company is also exposed to risks related to government contract funding, changing budget priorities and delays in mission execution, which could affect growth and profitability.

Tailwinds for LUNR

Intuitive Machines is benefiting from increasing demand for lunar missions and space infrastructure, driven by rising government and commercial interest in Moon exploration. The company is also expanding its capabilities through acquisitions and new contract opportunities.



In May 2026, Intuitive Machines announced an agreement to acquire Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd. and Goonhilly USA Inc. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s communication network by expanding ground-station capacity and improving connectivity between spacecraft and Earth. This may help Intuitive Machines better serve civil, defense and commercial customers involved in lunar and space missions.



With continued business expansion and a growing role in key lunar programs, Intuitive Machines appears well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth opportunities in the space industry.

Estimates for LUNR’s Sales and Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 341.9%. The consensus estimate for its 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year decrease of 2.4%.



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The downward revision in its 2026 and 2027 earnings over the past 60 days suggests investors’ decreasing confidence in this stock’s earnings generation capabilities.



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LUNR’s Valuation

In terms of valuation, LUNR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 7.45X, a premium to the industry average of 2.51X. This suggests that investors will be paying a higher price than the company's expected earnings growth compared with its industry average.



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Lockheed Martin and Boeing are trading at a discount in comparison with LUNR. LMT’s forward 12-month P/S is 1.47X, while BA’s forward 12-month P/S is 1.62X.

What Should an Investor Do Now?

Intuitive Machines is benefiting from growing demand for lunar missions and increasing participation in government and commercial space programs. The company is also expanding its capabilities through acquisitions and new contract opportunities, which may support long-term growth. However, continued operating losses, high investment requirements and execution-related risks remain key concerns for its growth outlook. The stock’s valuation also remains higher than the industry average, which may limit its near-term upside potential.



Furthermore, analysts have lowered their earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 over the past two months, indicating a more cautious outlook for the company’s future profitability. Given these challenges, it is advisable to avoid the stock at present.



LUNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.