$LUNR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUNR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $188,355,433 of trading volume.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LUNR:

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 5,291,622 shares for an estimated $55,613,174 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,752,857 shares for an estimated $18,744,960 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,792,950 shares for an estimated $18,070,005 .

. MICHAEL BLITZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,673 shares for an estimated $7,660,648 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,960 shares for an estimated $383,888.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LUNR Government Contracts

We have seen $109,161,337 of award payments to $LUNR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $LUNR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.