$LUNR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUNR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $188,355,433 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LUNR:
$LUNR Insider Trading Activity
$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 5,291,622 shares for an estimated $55,613,174.
- TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,752,857 shares for an estimated $18,744,960.
- STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,792,950 shares for an estimated $18,070,005.
- MICHAEL BLITZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,673 shares for an estimated $7,660,648.
- STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,960 shares for an estimated $383,888.
$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,484,286 shares (+778.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,434,633
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,092,816 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,005,538
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,831,247 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,255,445
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,798,442 shares (+4664.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,659,706
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,255,870 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,806,599
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,133,581 shares (+3991.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,585,830
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,017,706 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,481,540
$LUNR Government Contracts
We have seen $109,161,337 of award payments to $LUNR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMERCIAL LUNAR PAYLOAD SERVICES (CLPS): $76,341,400
- COMMERCIAL LUNAR PAYLOAD SERVICES (CLPS) TASK ORDER (TO) POLAR RESOURCE ICE-MINING EXPERIMENT-1 (PRIME-1) L...: $12,497,606
- CLPS TASK ORDER CP-11 CLPS PAYLOADS AND RESEARCH INVESTIGATIONS ON THE SURFACE OF THE MOON: $9,020,100
- NEAR SPACE NETWORK (NSN) SERVICES (SUBCATEGORY 2.2 GEO TO CIS-LUNAR RELAY): $9,000,000
- PRE PRICED EVALUATION OF NASA MISSION REQUIREMENTS ASSESSMENT: $1,104,631
