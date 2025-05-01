$LUNR stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUNR stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,277,299 of trading volume.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LUNR:

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,023,784 shares for an estimated $38,678,678 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 852,857 shares for an estimated $12,962,524 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,214,664 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,686 shares for an estimated $326,559 .

. PETER MCGRATH (SVP and CFO) sold 37,906 shares for an estimated $292,255

ANNA CHIARA JONES (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,974 shares for an estimated $189,049.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LUNR Government Contracts

We have seen $109,301,337 of award payments to $LUNR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LUNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

$LUNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUNR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LUNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.5 on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.