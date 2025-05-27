$LUNR stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUNR stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $90,723,785 of trading volume.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LUNR:

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,335,189 shares for an estimated $19,618,786 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 452,857 shares for an estimated $8,120,964 .

. PETER MCGRATH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,074 shares for an estimated $1,158,271 .

. ANNA CHIARA JONES (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,492 shares for an estimated $334,229 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,686 shares for an estimated $326,559.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LUNR Government Contracts

We have seen $121,120,046 of award payments to $LUNR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LUNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

