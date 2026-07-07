LUNR Falls 36.5% in the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR stock has lost 36.5% in the past month, underperforming both the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s growth of 7.3% and the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s gain of 7.2%. It also came above the S&P 500’s return of 1.6% in the same time frame.



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Other industry players, such as General Dynamics GD and RTX Corporation RTX, have delivered a similar stellar performance in the past month. Shares of GD and RTX have risen 10.6% and 12.7%, respectively, in the said period.



LUNR’s recent weak price performance may raise concerns among investors. It is important to evaluate whether the company’s underlying fundamentals can support long-term growth or if near-term pressures could continue to weigh on the stock. Assessing its growth prospects and risks can help investors make a more informed decision.

Headwinds for LUNR

Intuitive Machines continues to face profitability challenges as ongoing investments in lunar missions, spacecraft technologies and space infrastructure weigh on its near-term earnings. Although these investments are expected to support long-term growth, they are likely to continue limiting profitability in the near future.



The company also operates in a highly competitive and capital-intensive space industry, where rising research, development and mission-related expenses could pressure margins and cash flows. Additionally, risks associated with mission delays, launch failures and the successful execution of key lunar programs may affect its future growth and financial performance.



Supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages across the aerospace and space industry remain additional headwinds. These challenges could lead to production delays, increased operating costs and slower project execution for Intuitive Machines. Larger aerospace and defense companies such as General Dynamics and RTX continue to face similar supply-chain and workforce constraints, highlighting broader industry-wide challenges. The company also remains exposed to risks related to government contract funding, shifts in budget priorities and delays in mission execution, any of which could weigh on its growth prospects and profitability.

Tailwinds for LUNR

Intuitive Machines continues to strengthen its position in the growing lunar economy through new NASA contracts and investments in its operational capabilities.



In June 2026, the company secured a firm-fixed-price contract from NASA worth up to $148.3 million to deliver a production-line-qualified Nova-C lunar lander by 2028. The award supports NASA's Artemis program and reinforces Intuitive Machines' role in future lunar missions.



The company is also expanding its operations. In June 2026, the State of Maryland awarded Intuitive Machines a $1 million Build Our Future Grant to expand its robotics operations into a new 69,000-square-foot facility, supporting upcoming NASA missions and long-term lunar operations.



With expanding government contracts and continued investments in its capabilities, Intuitive Machines is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for lunar exploration and space infrastructure.

Estimates for LUNR’s Sales and Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 340.2%. The consensus estimate for its 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year decrease of 2.4%.



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The downward revision in its 2026 and 2027 earnings over the past 60 days suggests investors’ decreasing confidence in this stock’s earnings generation capabilities.



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LUNR’s Valuation

In terms of valuation, LUNR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 4.13X, a premium to the industry average of 2.67X. This suggests that investors will be paying a higher price than the company's expected earnings growth compared with its industry average.



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General Dynamics and RTX are trading at a discount in comparison with LUNR. GD’s forward 12-month P/S is 1.81X, while RTX’s forward 12-month P/S is 2.79X.

What Should an Investor do Now?

Intuitive Machines is benefiting from growing demand for lunar exploration, supported by new NASA contracts and continued investments in its operational capabilities. These developments strengthen the company's long-term growth prospects and position it well in the expanding space infrastructure market.



However, the company continues to face near-term challenges, including ongoing operating losses, high research and mission-related spending, and execution risks associated with lunar programs. It also operates in a capital-intensive industry where supply-chain constraints and labor shortages could continue to pressure margins and project timelines.



Furthermore, analysts have lowered their earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 over the past 60 days, reflecting a more cautious outlook for the company's profitability. Given these challenges, it is advisable to avoid the stock at present.



LUNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.