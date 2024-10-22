Lunnon Metals Targets Gold Potential with New Grant

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited has secured a Western Australian government grant to explore the gold potential at their Defiance West target, part of the Kambalda Gold & Nickel Project. The grant will fund a diamond drill program aiming to uncover gold-bearing structures within this promising area, which shares geological similarities to the successful Beta/Hunt Mine. This initiative could significantly enhance Lunnon Metals’ prospects and potentially transform the company.

